Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 20232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $1,594,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $2,546,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $317,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $896.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

