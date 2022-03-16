Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.67) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.69) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.46 ($8.20).

SHA opened at €5.67 ($6.23) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.91. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($18.40).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

