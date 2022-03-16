Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €260.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €260.00 ($285.71) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €250.07 ($274.80).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €151.00 ($165.93) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €177.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €184.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($277.14).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

