CIBC Reiterates C$20.00 Price Target for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) received a C$20.00 price target from equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 64,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.06, for a total value of C$846,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 937,275 shares in the company, valued at C$12,240,811.50. Also, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$74,508.50. Insiders have sold 114,607 shares of company stock worth $1,662,847 in the last 90 days.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

