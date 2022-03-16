Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €7.80 ($8.57) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.90) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.42) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.00) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.34) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.75 ($8.51).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €6.51 ($7.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.69 and its 200-day moving average is €6.71. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a one year high of €9.51 ($10.45).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.