FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.23.

NYSE:FDX opened at $216.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.88 and a 200-day moving average of $240.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

