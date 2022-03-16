Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.41) target price on the homebuilder’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.54) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 198 ($2.57).

TW opened at GBX 139.70 ($1.82) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 125.52 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.78). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.05.

In other news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($101,360.83). Also, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($33,355.01).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

