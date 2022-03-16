NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NWG. Shore Capital raised shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.95).

NWG opened at GBX 215.30 ($2.80) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £24.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 236.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.18. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.75 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

