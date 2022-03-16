Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 1.98 ($0.03) on Monday. Serinus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.21 million and a PE ratio of 4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.69.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

