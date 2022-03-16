American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

