Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

