Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Reduced by National Bank Financial

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$200.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$187.79.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$166.04 on Monday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$116.15 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The stock has a market cap of C$19.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$164.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.17.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. Insiders sold a total of 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551 in the last 90 days.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

