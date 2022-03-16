Real Brokerage (REAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:REAX opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.
About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.
