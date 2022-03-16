Phunware (PHUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Phunware to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PHUN stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $235.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 12.84.

Get Phunware alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phunware by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 116,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phunware by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Phunware by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phunware by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

About Phunware (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.