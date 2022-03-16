Analysts Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) will post $90.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.00 million and the highest is $91.01 million. Ambarella posted sales of $70.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $386.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $396.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $463.29 million, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $485.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.06. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 890 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total value of $168,085.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,594 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

