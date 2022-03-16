Contrasting SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Sintx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 20.79 -$30.94 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 17.92 -$7.03 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Volatility & Risk

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SANUWAVE Health and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 542.52%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -354.78% N/A -130.94% Sintx Technologies -1,596.24% -39.53% -32.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats SANUWAVE Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

