Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Raised by Analyst

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.47 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $24,110,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after buying an additional 1,791,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

