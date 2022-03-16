Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Thor Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $17.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of THO opened at $83.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.99. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.14.

Thor Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

