Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.53) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.98) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.59) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.07) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.33) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 419.78 ($5.46).

LON CRST opened at GBX 287.40 ($3.74) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £738.39 million and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 317.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 353.13. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 247 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.10).

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($120,156.05). Also, insider David Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($13,576.07). In the last three months, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $13,194,000.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

