StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of CSLT opened at $2.05 on Monday. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $332.37 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.
About Castlight Health
Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
