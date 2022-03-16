StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of CSLT opened at $2.05 on Monday. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $332.37 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,090,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 255,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 478.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 883,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

