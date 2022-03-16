Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

LEN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.93.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. Lennar has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.