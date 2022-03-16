Barclays Lowers Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target to GBX 410

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 425 ($5.53) to GBX 410 ($5.33) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 363.60 ($4.73) on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 326 ($4.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 473.60 ($6.16). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 388.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 394.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

