DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Up 10.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $25.74. 51,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,361,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLO. Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452,581 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,265 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DLocal by 147.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after buying an additional 3,114,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DLocal by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after buying an additional 1,488,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

