Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $54.87, but opened at $51.66. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 13,090 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,038 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 223,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.