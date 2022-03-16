Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 13th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNNVF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vonovia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

