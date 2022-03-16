Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 193.8 days.

OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

