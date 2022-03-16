Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.15.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -304.35, a PEG ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Vocera Communications ( NYSE:VCRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $316,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

