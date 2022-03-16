Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
