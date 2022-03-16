Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

