Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

UTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

