Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLAN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.71.

PLAN opened at $42.65 on Friday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,342 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

