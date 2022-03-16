Eastern (EML) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EML stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.99. Eastern has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Eastern (Get Rating)
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.