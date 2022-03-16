Eastern (EML) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EML stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.99. Eastern has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eastern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eastern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Eastern by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eastern by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eastern by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

