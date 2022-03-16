Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

BMA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $968.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 8.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 77.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 117.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro (Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.