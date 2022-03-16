Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.68 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,806 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

