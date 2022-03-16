LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $540.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $524.10 million and the highest is $559.68 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $705.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

LGI Homes stock opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.76 and a 200-day moving average of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after buying an additional 177,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares during the period. Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $20,082,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $19,846,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

