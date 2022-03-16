JOANN (JOAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect JOANN to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JOAN opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $528.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JOANN by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 161.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

