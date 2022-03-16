StockNews.com Downgrades Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) to Hold

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.68 million, a P/E ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.61. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 434.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 688,628 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 511,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 388,700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Daktronics by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 871,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 360,922 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 813,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 314,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

