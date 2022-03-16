StockNews.com Downgrades Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) to Hold

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.68 million, a P/E ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.61. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.23.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%.
Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
