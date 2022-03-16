RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiceBran Technologies stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.42% of RiceBran Technologies worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

