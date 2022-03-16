Brokers Set Expectations for W. P. Carey Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. P. Carey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

WPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

