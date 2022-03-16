Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Portillos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portillos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PTLO stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. Portillos has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,418,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,252,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

