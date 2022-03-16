Spark Networks SE to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spark Networks in a report issued on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

LOV opened at $2.55 on Monday. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

