Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Immunocore Holdings plc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Immunocore in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.81. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

