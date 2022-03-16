Analysts Offer Predictions for Americold Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

COLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

COLD opened at $25.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -212.48, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,219,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,630,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,378,000 after buying an additional 43,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $984,000.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

