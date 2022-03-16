Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $23.58. Futu shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 82,464 shares trading hands.
The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 39.50%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.
The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09.
About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
