Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $23.58. Futu shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 82,464 shares trading hands.

The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 39.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Futu by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 530,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Futu by 121.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 63,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $1,844,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth $32,767,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

