Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $131.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Matson traded as high as $117.81 and last traded at $116.70, with a volume of 7224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.29.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 12,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $1,333,572.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $39,219.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,977. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

