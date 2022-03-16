Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.45) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.06) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.06).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 161.95 ($2.11) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 107.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 200.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.42).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

