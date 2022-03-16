Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,594,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,546,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.