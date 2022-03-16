Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.86) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.25) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.25) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.56) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.41).

Shares of The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,106 ($14.38) on Monday. The Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.25). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,041.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,092.52. The company has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,705.15).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

