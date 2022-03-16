Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $32.62 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 7487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.03 million, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

