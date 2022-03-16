a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s (NYSE:AKA) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 21st

a.k.a. Brands’ (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 21st. a.k.a. Brands had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research firms recently commented on AKA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of AKA opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $442,780.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,295,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

