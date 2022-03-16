Short Interest in Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Decreases By 20.7%

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMNL opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Applied Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

